Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $104.68

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 14,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,121. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

