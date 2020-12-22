Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $126.90

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,688. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $128.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

