RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWEOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,261. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

