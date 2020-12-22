People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in one. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Moreover, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company. Further, efforts to enhance shareholders' value through capital-deployment activities are encouraging. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term.”

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBCT. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

PBCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,784. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.