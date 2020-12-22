Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv is fast tracking its product launches, which are expected to boost long term prospects of the firm. Significant cost cut measures undertaken by Autoliv is aiding its margins and boosting liquidity profile. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and expected to result into significant savings in 2020 and 2021.The company also fares well on the FCF parameter. However, rising cases of coronavirus in United States of America and Europe are likely to have a negative impact on Autoliv’s earnings and revenues. The company expects net sales to decline 14.5% year over year in 2020. Rising debt levels and soaring raw material costs are also playing spoilsports. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

