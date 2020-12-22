Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

