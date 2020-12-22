Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 2,384 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after acquiring an additional 387,871 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $89.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

