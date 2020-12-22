Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January makes up about 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 8.79% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,391. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

