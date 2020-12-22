Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 2,083 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 724,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 248.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

