Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 5,679 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.