Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

