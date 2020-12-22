1,863 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,722,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.85. 32,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $141.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

