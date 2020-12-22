The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. The First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,030. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 over the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

