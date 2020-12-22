Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Insider David Duffy Sells 13,074 Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).

On Friday, December 18th, David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95).

VMUK stock traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128.65 ($1.68). 5,150,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,544. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.64. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 146.20 ($1.91).

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

