Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

RIDE stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 173,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,703. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

