FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $403.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $599,928.38 and $403.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000226 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000074 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 533,550,678 coins and its circulating supply is 509,626,598 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.