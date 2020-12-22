Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $108.04 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00053928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00168811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374175 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,745,145,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

