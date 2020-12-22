Analysts Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) PT at $32.81

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CIT Group by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

CIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

