TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.02

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 4049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

