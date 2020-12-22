iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $291.09

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.09 and last traded at $291.08, with a volume of 3400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,743,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

