Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.20

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 1995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameresco by 263.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 41.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

