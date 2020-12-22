IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.78

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.78 and last traded at $187.78, with a volume of 13894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.58.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.