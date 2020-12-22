Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. 48,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

