Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $40.11

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 5,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,970. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 446,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 207.7% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Saya Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after buying an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

