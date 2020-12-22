Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.69.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.29. 204,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.13.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.