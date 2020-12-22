Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 16,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

