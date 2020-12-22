Metal (MTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.32 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

