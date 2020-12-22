Tierion Price Up 57.8% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $2.60 million and $120,285.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

TNT is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

