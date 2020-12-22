Alchemy Pay Hits Market Cap of $4.41 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00289210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00038882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00045262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

