Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.29 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00168811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00107127 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinone, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

