GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 826.17 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

