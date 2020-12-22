Atlas Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

