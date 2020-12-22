Pmeer Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00141855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00729783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00167396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00106982 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMEERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.