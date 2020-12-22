Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 16,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.