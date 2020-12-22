Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE CPK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

