Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.93.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 11,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

