CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares $2.50 None Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

CME Group has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

CME opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,542,109. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

