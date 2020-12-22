LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,837. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 71.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 101,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

