Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $55.19 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

