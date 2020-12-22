Kava.io Market Cap Achieves $70.90 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $70.90 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00039255 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,591,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

