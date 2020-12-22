The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,723. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.