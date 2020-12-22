Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.