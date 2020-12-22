Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
