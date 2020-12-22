Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

