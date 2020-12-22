Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.32. Vince has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

