Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.55. Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 56,905,628 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

