C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) (LON:C4XD) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) (LON:C4XD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.00. C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 135,148 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; and Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.