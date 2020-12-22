Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $19,088.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,020,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

