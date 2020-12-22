Synthetix Market Capitalization Achieves $691.22 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00026586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $691.22 million and $110.19 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00349280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.