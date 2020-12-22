Scorum Coins Achieves Market Cap of $173,411.59 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $173,411.59 and approximately $10,279.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00140363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00731165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00165635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00070825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

