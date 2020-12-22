Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $608.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $449,526.29 and approximately $608.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00349428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

